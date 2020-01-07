Resolutions Restored

Dear Ruthie offers advice to a reader who’s bombing on his New Year’s resolutions and shares her social calendar of events during the first week of 2020.

Dear Ruthie,

We’re barely into the new year, and I’ve already screwed up all my resolutions; broke every one of them. I’m back to smoking, back to drinking, only hit the gym once, and I actually gained weight! Any ideas for helping me stay on track with my New Year’s resolutions? I can’t be the only one out there who f*cked them all up already!

Thanks, Pissed-Off Peter

Dear Pete,

Don’t drink? Don’t smoke? What do you do? (If you’re old enough to remember those lyrics, know that I love you and that we must party together soon.) But, back to your problems, Pete.

Peter, Peter, Peter (remember that quote?!), you’re being too hard on yourself—unless you’re trying to quit smoking crack or there’s a serious problem with alcohol. If that’s the case, go and see a professional immediately and get the sort of help you need and deserve.

If you’ve set common resolutions (lose weight, cool it with booze, nix the smokes), then stop being so hard on yourself. Reset your thought process and go at ’em again!

Maybe you’ve bitten off too much this year? Focus on one or two resolutions instead of three or four. Next, break the resolutions into smaller, achievable steps. Write the steps down and give each a deadline, ultimately reaching your goal. Which reminds me of another tip: Stop thinking of these objectives as “resolutions” but instead think of them as goals. Many of us are motivated by goals and targets so start thinking in those terms.

Lastly, don’t beat yourself up, Pete, if you stray from the target, miss deadlines or feel the need to adjust the long-term goal a bit. As long as you’re taking steps toward a healthier, happier you, you’ve got something to be proud of.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Jan. 9—“Star Wars: The Phantom Fetish” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… a popular bar held a sci-fi night that zapped all others into another galaxy. Grab your lightsaber (or someone else’s) and hit This Is It for a starry, starry night. This out-of-this-world bash begins at 8 p.m. and runs ’til bar close with drink specials and a drag show that promises to titillate Uranus.

Jan. 10—“The New Year’s a Drag” at Walker’s Point Music Hall (538 N. National Ave.): The Brew City Bruisers host a 9 p.m. night of drag, burlesque and tongue-in-cheek naughtiness. Your $10 door charge gets you access to the show, raffles, silent auction and more. Open to everyone age 21 and older, the theme is gold and black, so be sure to wear your jazziest outfit, toss back a few beverages and have yourself a blast!

Jan. 11—Lesbian Pop-Up Bar at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): This monthly pop-up party grows in popularity each month. This time, the gang is meeting at LaCage at 8 p.m. Tell the bartender you’re with the Lesbian Pop-Up Bar, and you’ll receive two-for-one on your first drink. Meet new folks, visit with old friends and check out the 11 p.m. drag show. Best of all, there’s no cover charge.

Jan. 11—Red Light Night at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): When the lights go down, the leather comes out during this Levi-leather-fetish night at Harbor Room. Great music, hot guys and cold drinks... what more could you ask for? The masculine mayhem starts at 8 p.m. and runs ’til bar close; there’s also no door fee to worry about.

Jan. 12—Pajama-Long John Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Baby, it’s cold outside! Come warm up with the Castaways Levi-leather social group during this Sunday Funday (3-7 p.m.). Wear your pajamas, long johns, union suit, night shirt or whatever keeps you warm and cozy when it comes to winter snuggling, and you’ll receive five free raffle tickets. Don’t miss out on the beer-soda bust, prizes and more.

Jan. 14—‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’ Opening Night at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): What happens when a down-on-his luck Elvis Presley impersonator hits it big as a drag queen? Find out during this hilarious comedy by Matthew Lopez. Directed by Meredith McDonough, this laugh-out-loud production features numerous songs as well as fantastic costumes by Tempest DuJour (a.k.a. Patrick Holt) from “RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season Seven.” The show runs through Feb. 9, so nab your ($15 to $52) tickets today at milwaukeerep.com.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Enjoy her campy reality show, Camp Wannakiki, Season Two, on YouTube now.