Ruthie is Ripe for Valentine’s Day

People either love or hate this time of year. If you’re not anxious for cupid’s arrow to strike, then you likely want to stuff that fat diaper-wearing freak in an air fryer...all in the name of Valentine’s Day.

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Seeing as how it’s VD week, I was tempted to offer advice to Milwaukee’s lovelorn but decided to mix things up this year instead. I figured many of you are sick of being held up with your honey and need a night out, while others desire something cozy yet creative to do at home. Regardless of what type of Valentine celebration strikes your fancy, there’s plenty to consider in Brew City.

That’s why I’m devoting this week’s column to a sampling of silly, safe, sexy and sweet ways to enjoy Valentine’s Day. I’ll be back next week with my advice column, but until then, spread some VD love by keeping the following events in mind.

February 10—18+ Night & Drag Revue at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Things take a crazy turn at This Is It every Wednesday after 8 p.m. Bring your ID (college IDs don’t count) and get ready to dance the night away. The $10 cover also includes Baylee I.J. Diamond’s 18+ drag show, this week celebrating Black History Month. Bring your mask and leave your backpack at home so you can party until bar close.

February 11—Divas de la Noche at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Thursday nights just got hotter with this new Latinx night! Kick off the weekend a pinch early with $5 margaritas, Corona and Modelo specials, and an 8 p.m. drag show featuring the Latina divas of Hamburger Mary’s. Make your reservation at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

February 12—Virtual Valentine’s Day Fundraiser & Dance Party: COVID isn’t going to stop The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin from having some fun and raising donations! The 7 p.m. extravaganza includes music, raffles and other online plans sure to get you off the couch and moving and grooving at home. Visit www.lgbtsewi.org to get your pass to the Zoom event.

February 12—Valentines Red Wines, Cheese & Chocolate Online Class/Tasting: Surprise your sweetie with a wine and chocolate pairing from Milwaukee’s Indulgence Chocolatiers (211 S. Second St.). For $75 you’ll receive 3 bottles of wine and enough chocolate and cheese to host a group of four. Pick up the kit the day before class, then logon for a fantastic night. The virtual classes are popular, so call 414-223-0123 to reserve your tasting kit before they’re all spoken for.

February 12—Heartless Dark ‘80s Anti-Valentine’s Video Dance Party: If Valentine’s Day isn’t your thing, the gang at Mad Planet has the solution for you! Get your aggressions out with this live-streaming bash featuring the ‘80s tunes sure to keep your little heart as black as the night. Join DJ Synthia at 7 p.m. for the free 4-hour party by logging onto www.twitch.tv/madplanetvirtual.

February 13—"Romancing the Stars” Virtual Valentine Stargazing: Looking for an out-of-this-world Valentine’s Day? Grab your honey, hop online and enjoy a romantic tour of the galaxy. The Milwaukee Public Museum hosts the night that’s rated “AC” (for couples only). Turn off the lights and get cozy during the 7 p.m. event when you order tickets at www.mpm.edu. (See the Programs area, then click on “Planetarium at Home.”) Want to celebrate on February 14? No problem! There’s a 5 p.m. show on the 14th as well. This change-of-pace night costs $15 per couple.

February 13—Valentine’s Day at The Sophie (777 N. Jefferson St.): For just $30 per person, you and your special someone can enjoy a swanky night at this happening cocktail lounge. Celebrate the night with roses, a goodie bag and free champagne at a VIP table while you take in music from DJ Marcus Angel and sip on craft cocktails. Swing by www.thesofie.com for more.

February 17—Karaoke Night at Club Icon (6305 12th Ave., Racine): Jazz up hump day with a trip south where you’ll find “American Idol” contestant Ryan Nicholas! Ryan hosts the 8 p.m. evening of music, where you get to be part of the show. Sign up to sing or simply sit back and enjoy the fun.

February 17 & 18—Virtual Love is Love LGBT & Allies Wedding Showcase: The team at the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce helps you plan your special day with this online offering. Checkout the vendors, suppliers and others who promise to make your wedding shine by registering via the events page at www.wislgbtchamber.com .The cyber showcase runs 4-6 p.m. both days.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.