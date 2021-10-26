Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I get into a fight every Halloween. I love it; he hates it. He says I spend too much money on costumes and decorations, and he hates the crowded parties and bars. I, on the other hand, look forward to it all year. How can we come to a happy medium?

(Signed)

Witch Hazel

Dear Witchy-Poo,

Are you and you hubby joined at the hip? (And if you are, you should be winning every single costume contest in the state!) While you might want to spend your favorite night of the year with your honey-bunny, it may be time to give the guy a break and let him sit this holiday out.

Go out with your friends and have a blast with the agreement that he doesn’t need to participate. If spending money on Halloween crapola is an issue, agree to a budget you can both live with come next season. Now, hop on that broom and get your witch on!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 28—The Rocky Horror Trixie Show at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): She’s baaack! RuPaul favorite and Milwaukee royalty, Trixie Mattel brings her Halloween bash back to Brew City with a nod to all things Rocky Horror. Crazy, cute and kooky costumes, contests and cocktails make this 10:30 p.m. party a must.

October 29, 30 & 31—Ruthie’s Halloween Spook-tacular at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me for three days of creepy, campy shows at the city’s burger palace. Friday, October 29, I host two devilish Dining with the Divas drag shows (7 p.m. and 9 p.m.), before emceeing a sinister Saturday brunch at 1 p.m. Swing by Sunday, October 31, for two more brunch shows (noon and 2 p.m.) that kick off your spooky Sunday Funday with a splash of sass. See you there but hold your table first at hamburgermarys.com/mke.

October 30—Day of the Dead Festival and 5K Run at Forest Home Cemetery (2405 W. Forest Home Ave.): Celebrate the season like never before when you take part in this unique 5K run/walk. The day starts at 9 a.m., but the race is chip timed, so you’re on your own timeframe. Stick around after you work the course for a Dia de los Muertos festival. Music, food trucks and face painting complete the event with proceeds helping the preservation of this National Registry of Historic Places landmark.

October 30—Drag Brunch at The Garage (1709 N. Arlington Place): Add some spice to Halloween weekend with $8 Bloody Marys, bottomless mimosas and devilish drag queens. Dig into brunch at this hellacious hot spot while some of the city’s favorite performers heat up the stage at noon.

October 30—Halloween on Brady (various locations along Brady St.): Hit the Brady Street bars, restaurants and shops during this popular block party. Wear your best costume for the 7 p.m. to midnight party and you just might win top prize...$1,000!

October 30—Halloween Weekend Costume Bash/’90s and ‘00s Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Get your costume on; get your groove on; and get your party on when Mad Planet revisits your favorite songs from the ‘90s and beyond during this 9 p.m. dance. DJ Milkman runs the show and keeps the dance floor sweaty (and spooky) for Mad Planet’s salute to the scariest season of all.

October 31—A Spooktacular Evening with Maple Veneer and Karen Valentine at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The emcees of Milwaukee’s annual leather show visit one of the city’s favorite leather bars. Ring in Halloween with Maple and KV as they serve up a Halloween show and costume contest. Swing by at 9 p.m. to get a great spot.

November 1 – Deathtrap at Waukesha Civic Theater (264 W. Main St., Waukesha): The excitement of Halloween doesn’t have to end on October 31, and this production of one of Broadway’s favorite thrillers proves just that. Running through Nov. 7, Deathtrap offers an evening of suspense and surprise as well as unseen twists and turns. See waukeshacivictheatre.org for your $27 ticket.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.