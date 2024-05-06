Stopping Self Sabotage

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been sabotaging my success, and it’s pissing me off! It’s been happening with my work, my friendships and, most recently, a relationship. Just when things are going well, I screw it up almost on purpose. Why do I keep doing this to myself?

Help!

Anxious Amy

Dear Amy,

Lots of people sabotage their success, and they do so for a variety of reasons. Some fear the responsibilities that come with success while others can’t deal with the anxiety tied to change. Still others may not have coped with past trauma.

Start a gratitude journal, acknowledging positive changes in your life. Next, create a few life-improving goals and stick to them. You might also want to see a therapist to talk through damaging habits, forgive yourself for previous sabotaging and deal with any previous trauma. You’re already on the right path, doll-face! Stick with it and relish the success heading your way.

Ruthie’s May Social Calendar

May 10 through May 12—Floral Reflections: Ikebana at The Pabst Mansion (2000 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Experience the beauty of Japanese floral artistry when more than 20 arrangements are strategically placed throughout the popular mansion. All tours are self-guided but see book.peek.com to reserve a time slot and obtain passes.

May 11—Milmaids Bowling Tournament at Classic Lanes of Greenfield (5404 S. Layton Ave.): One of the city’s longest running LGBTQ+ bowling tournaments is back! Bowling, raffles, cocktails, a buffet and an awards banquet make for one heck of a day. See sites.google.com/view/milmaids/home for registration, schedules and more.

May 11—Eurovision: Live Watch Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Watch the world’s largest music competition live when you stop by the city’s LGBTQ+ sports bar. Not familiar with Eurovision? This party is a great way to check it out! The doors open at 1 p.m. with the broadcast airing at 2 p.m.

May 12—Community Drag Brunch: Mother’s Day Celebration at Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa St., Madison): Honor mom with a day she’ll never forget. In addition to a hearty buffet, you can treat mom to an all-ages drag show at 11 a.m. Save some money by purchasing tickets in advance at eventbrite.com.

May 14—Opening Night Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The show Milwaukee has been waiting for can-cans into Cream City for a two-week run. See the revolutionary film come to life during this jaw-dropping production. Experience the glitz and glamor when you nab seats via marcuscenter.org.

May 18—Muffy Prom at The Fitzgerald (1119 N. Marshall St.): The team at Awkward Nerds Events hosts another wild bash with this nod to everyone’s favorite vampire slayer. Wear your finest prom attire with a Buffy twist and dance the night away after reserving tickets at awkwardnerdevents.com.

May 21—Golden Girls Trivia at County Clare Irish Pub (1234 N. Astor St.): Put your ‘80s knowledge to the test with this trivia night that’s dedicated to the country’s favorite foursome. Get a team together and try your luck at the 8:30 p.m. game.

May 25 & 26—The Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2024 at The Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Don’t miss this marketplace of artists and collectors who focus on the odd. From jewelry and vintage clothing to funeral collectibles and antiquated medical devices, there’s a curiosity for everyone. Swing by showpass.com for details.

May 31—Pride Pop-Up Show at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): Get a jump start on pride month with this 7 p.m. reception, kicking off the art exhibit “A Look Back in Time.” In addition to the historic photographs spotlighting the city’s pride movement, you’ll enjoy live music and drink specials.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.