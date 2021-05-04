Three’s No Longer Company

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been with my partner for 13-1/2 years. Early on, we agreed that it was alright to have three ways together, and we did so with no adverse results. Now, however, we’re both older and my partner has trouble keeping an erection due to age, stress and weight.

He told me that I can now have sex outside our relationship and he'd be fine with it. He is retiring soon, so I fear that me stepping out might cause issues with him staying home so much. I’m not sure what I want to do. Any advice would be appreciated.

(Signed)

Stepping-Out Stephen

Dear Stephen,

As tempting as it might be to get a little piece of lovin’ on the side, I’d say keep it your pants for a bit longer. You say he can’t get his willy going due to stress, but you also note that he’s retiring soon. There’s a good chance Ol’ Glory will rise again once his work stress subsides.

Get him an appointment with a urologist as well. There might be a quick fix, making this entire situation invalid. That said, play it cool until he retires and sees a doctor. Depending on what develops, you may not need to butter your buns without him right there at the buffet.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 6—"Divas de la Noche” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Come see the show that all of Milwaukee is talking about, “Divas de la Noche!” The Latinx performers of Hamburger Mary’s put on this high-energy 8 p.m. show that comes with a side of sass as well as $5 margaritas and discounts on Corona and Modelo beers. This weekly show sells out, so be sure to reserve your seat at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

May 7—Jukebox Bingo at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Cap off Fish-Fry Friday with this popular night where “Name that Tune” meets bingo. Five rounds of fun, music, laughs, drinks, prizes and friendly faces make this 7 p.m. party a great way to start the weekend. Every night is ladies night at Walker’s Pint...but men are always welcome to join the good times, too!

May 8—30-Minute Art Tour at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourne Ave.): Don’t miss this 11 a.m. art tour of the Saint Kate’s latest installments led by art historian and curator Samantha Timm. To keep things on the safe side, this free tour is limited to 8 people, so it’s first come, first serve, honey. In other words, don’t be late!

May 8—Pet Palooza at Historic Downtown Greendale (5680 Broad St.): I’ve always said that in my next life, I hope to come back as a gay man’s dog, and this event is another reason why. Grab your furry friend and head over to this charming shopping district between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Let your four-legged buddy run the agility course, visit the pet psychic or take in the animal fashion show. There’s plenty for humans to enjoy, too, including food vendors, a marketplace and more.

May 9—The Princess Run at Menomonee Park (W220 N7884 Townline Road, Menomonee Falls): Treat your mom or your little princess to a 5K run or walk this Mother’s Day throughout the picturesque Menomonee Park. Social distancing is enforced but fun is encouraged during the outdoor event. Search for “The Princess Run” at www.runsignup.com, then register for the event that bests you and your group.

May 11—Circles of Recovery 12 Step Anonymous Virtual Meeting: The team at the LGBT Community Center offers this recovery support group to anyone dealing with issues surrounding substance and alcohol use. No matter what stage of recovery you might be in, this group offer a supportive atmosphere, exploring several different models of recovery. Join the 5:30 p.m. ZOOM group with the meeting ID and passcode found on the calendar at www.mkelgbt.org. Contact tdelagarza@mkelgbt.org for more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Simply shoot her a message at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.