When the Cowboy’s Away the Horses Will Play

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend left town for a weekend with his friends. I was climbing the walls, so I opened a Grindr account, met a twink and had oral sex with him in his car. It was a one-time thing, I didn’t reciprocate the favor and we didn’t even exchange names. Is that really cheating?

Thanks,

Horse Hung

Dear Horsing Around,

Yes. Yes, it is cheating. Tell you boyfriend what you did, break up with him and move on, or both. Stop trying to fool yourself. You screwed up, and now it’s time to pay the price, sugar.

Dear Ruthie,

I had a very erotic dream about a co-worker. I like this woman and think she’s beautiful, but I recently started dating another woman. That relationship is going well but now I’m confused. Was this dream trying to tell me something? Am I making a mistake moving forward with my new girlfriend? Should I approach my co-worker somehow?

Thanks,

Briar Rose

Dear Rosie,

Repeat after me...Dreams are not signs, dreams are not symbols, dreams are not predictions. Don’t screw up a good thing with your lady love because you had a fantasy of the rapid-eye-movement kind. Let the sleepy fantasy go and continue to explore the very real relationship you’re currently enjoying.

Dear Ruthie,

I have a crush on a guy who has no romantic feelings for me. Now I want to reconnect with him because 1) I feel bad for ghosting him; and 2) I miss him. Am I nuts?

Help!

Kooky Carl

Dear Kook,

Fuhgeddaboudit! You like him...he doesn’t like you. Move on. You blocked him to get over him, so keep it that way. Reconnecting will only confuse your big and little head. Speaking of your little head, if you’re missing him and feeling horny, take matters into your own hands—literally. Move on, find a guy who loves you and leave this crush in the dust!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 5—Virtual DIY Crafternoon (Bottle Cap Flowers) hosted via Franklin Public Library (9151 W. Loomis Rd.): Swing by the library and pick up your Bottle Cap Flower craft kit. Then join craft-lady Keri at noon for the online lesson, making recycled accents for your yard. Join the class at www.facebook.com/franklinpubliclibraryWI.

August 6-August 9: Fair Food Drive-Thru at State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): Just because State Fair is a no-go this year doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in corn dogs, cream puffs and all things served on a stick. Enter Gate 9 from 4-8 p.m., and you’ll be allowed to drive through the grounds, stopping at any of a dozen food vendors. From elephant ears to cheese curds, all the food is dished out takeout-style so you can go home and chow down on fairground favorites.

August 8—Sunday Brunch/Battle of the One-Hit Wonders at Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): Check out the spacious outdoor restaurant at this hotel while enjoying a special menu, bottomless mimosas and a heck of a playlist—all your favorite one-hit wonders! Limited seating and social distancing enforced during the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. brunch.

August 11—MKE-PAH Pup, Pet, Ally & Handler Social at Woody’s (1579 S. 2nd St.): If you’re looking to explore the pup/handler fetish, this 7 p.m. gathering is for you! Bring an open mind, wear your gear and get ready to mingle with likeminded folks until 9 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.