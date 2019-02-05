Hate Crimes Are on the Rise, Resources Are Available

Carmen Murguia

I hate the word “alleged.” I just do. Especially when you know a crime was committed because all the evidence is there in black and white for the world to see. The word “alleged” to me, maybe not in the court of law, means it may or may not have occurred.

Take the recent hate crime case of Jussie Smollett, award-winning singer and actor from the television show “Empire.” He was viciously attacked by two white men (According to TMZ) in masks and all black clothing as he was leaving a Subway restaurant in Chicago. They called him a faggot and the n-word and tied a noose around his neck, punched his face kicked him and poured a chemical on him while yelling, “This is MAGA country!” referring to Donald Trump's slogan, “Make America Great Again”.

Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, while scrolling through an R&B radio station's website for an event, I caught its story on Jussie Smollett and saw the words “alleged attack.” That infuriated me. I wondered how many LGBTQ hate crimes went unreported for reasons such as shame, being outed, fear of another attack, not wanting to worry their family and friends, self-rejection, thinking the police might not help. These are some psychological effects that can deter people from reporting hate crimes. The horrific attack on Jussie Smollett captured my attention and that of the media, showing the reality that these attacks are happening to people across the U.S. every day.

What is a hate crime?

A hate crime (also known as a bias-motivated or bias crime) occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of her or his membership (or perceived membership) in a certain social group or race. A hate crime law is a law intended to deter bias-motivated violence. Examples include (but are not limited to): sexual orientation, gender identity, physical appearance, ethnicity, sex, language, nationality and religion. You could experience physical assault, bullying, harassment, verbal abuse or insults, hate mail, rape or damage to property to name a few examples.

According to the American Psychological Association, people victimized by violent hate crimes are more likely to experience psychological distress than victims of other violent crimes. Specifically, victims of crimes that are bias-motivated are prone to post-traumatic stress, safety concerns, depression, anxiety and anger.

What can you do if you are the victim of a hate crime?

According to Victim Connect, you should: call 911 for immediate assistance; record what happened; file a police report; lean on trusted friends and family; reach out to an advocate for support; find an attorney; and, if you don't trust local authorities, file a report with the FBI's Civil Rights Program.

Other resources out there for you are the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender National Hotline (888-843-4564 and glbthotline.org), which provides telephone, online private one-to-one chat and email peer support, as well as local resources for cities and towns across the U.S. In Milwaukee, the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center has an Anti-Violence and Counseling Program and a Report Violence department. Their number is 414-292-3070 and the Center's general line is 414-271-2656.

The Center is dedicated to reducing violence perpetrated against LGBTQ individuals through community outreach, education and facilitating healing from recent or past violence and trauma through counseling and advocacy. They help victims and survivors aged 14 and older with crisis counseling, accompaniment to court, medical exams and advocacy. They also offer crisis counseling and stabilization Monday-Friday during business hours by a trained mental health professional. All information is kept confidential (mkelgbt.org).

Let me tell you something: I saw Jussie Smollett perform live last summer at Pridefest, and did he shine! You and I shine just like Jussie, and our light can never be dimmed by any act of racial or homophobic hate. Let us continue to fight for love, fight for justice and fight for equality here in Milwaukee, in Wisconsin, across the nation and throughout the world!

I’d like to dedicate this column to Alfonzo Muñoz, known as “La Movida,” who was found dead in his home on Thursday, Jan. 31. La Movida was originally from Acapulco, Mexico, and became a famous hair stylist for Paul Mitchell Fashion Impressions Salon, as well as a fashion stylist and cross dresser well known in the Latinx LGBTQ community.

Love, Carmen