Bisexual Visibility Month Celebrates an Exodus from the Bi-Closet

× Expand Bisexual pride flag

Just in time for Bisexual Visibility Month, NFL free agent Ryan Russell came out as bisexual. According to the many articles published in the Washington Blade, Sports Illustrated and elsewhere, his duel nature had always been a source of personal conflict. His coming out was a typical journey from self-repression to self-acceptance. Russell’s story also reveals the isolation and stigma faced by those whose sexual identify strays beyond accepted norms.

Professional sports are still largely unwelcoming for LGBTQs. While footballer Russell’s macho image reflected the requisite hyper-heterosexual persona, his interest in men would certainly have undermined his professional career. In fact, Russell cited an instance in which a sports blogger discovered him dating a man and the lengths to which he went to stop the blogger from publicizing the affair. The upside of that near scandal was it prompted him to come out. Such stories of celebrities and common folk defying their fears have been in the news of late. Attesting to their frequency are the many websites, social media pages and YouTube videos with tips and advice that appear under such obvious titles as “How to come out as bisexual.”

Here in Cream City, local activists Amy Luettgen and Sarah Wallisch created Bi+ Pride Milwaukee in 2014. Its mission statement states that it was formed “to create a sustainable social community for non-monosexual individuals (and their partners and allies) in the Milwaukee metropolitan area.” Broadly inclusive beyond bisexuals, it embraces a spectrum of marginalized sexual identities: pansexuals, omnisexuals, queers and unlabeled. The group meets regularly at various venues throughout the city and holds a variety of bi-focused events.

‘We Are Everywhere’

Bi+ Pride’s strategy focuses on bisexual myth busting and increasing visibility of Bi+ people to attain not only greater acceptance but also to allow others of similar inclination to find support. In recent years, the group has raised its profile through social media, marching under the pink, blue and lavender bisexual, flag in the Pride Parade and participating in PrideFest as well as year-round activism and advocacy. The next Bi+ Pride Happy Hour, its special Bi Visibility Month edition, takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Bi+ Pride also hosts a discussion group at the LGBT Community Center. It meets on the third Thursday of each month. It is also celebrating Bi Visibility Month with an “extra fabulous” Bisexuali-Tea at the Center on Saturday, Sept. 28. All events are open to community members, partners and allies.

The expanded outreach has increased the organization’s numbers and garnered community recognition. Asked about the current state of bi-visibility, Luettgen remarked, “We are a very diverse and inclusive group. We are the queer majority, and we are everywhere. We are the people who define our non-monosexuality. Never assume our sexuality is based on our partner’s gender. Many trans, non-binary, genderqueer and no-gender individuals are Bi+. Bi-phobia has kept many folks closeted, but now they are seeing themselves represented for the first time.”

For additional details about upcoming events and further information about Bi+ Pride MKE, visit bimke.org. To sign up for the Bisexuali-Tea, please visit Bi+ Pride MKE’s Facebook page.