Celebrating Bisexual+ Awareness Month

× Expand Photo courtesy of: Bi+ Pride Milwaukee

Like other days, weeks and months dedicated to commemorating the diverse aspects of the LGBTQ community, International Bisexual+ Awareness Week takes place virtually this year. Celebrate Bisexuality+ Day culminates the celebration that has been held each year since 1999 to highlight biphobia, to help people find the bisexual community and celebrate its history and culture.

It began with Bisexuality Awareness Day. The founders’ intent was to address bisexual isolation and provide resources for the underserved bisexual population. The event has since expanded to a weeklong international celebration. Locally, it has grown to a full month. Its name has added a “+” to include members of the pansexual, polysexual, omnisexual, gender fluid and queer communities.

Why Bi+ Pride? While the general Pride movement improved visibility and acceptance of LGT people, the “B” or Bi contingent had always been left behind. The popular mythology consigned those who identified as Bi to a limbo of sorts. For straights, the idea of being bisexual meant you just had a penchant for experimentation. Meanwhile, LGTs considered those who claimed bisexual identity were simply avoiding the uncomfortable (and sometime dangerous) admission they were gay or lesbian. Given the times, perhaps some were. But for the individuals who truly felt an attraction to both the opposite sex and their own, many found themselves relegated to the “protesting too much” end of the credibility spectrum and not taken seriously. Essentially, in a process known as bi-erasure, they were told that they simply didn’t exist and became invisible as a result. Creating a special Bi+ Pride Day helped counter that reality and affirm the Bi community.

A Legitimate Identity

Meanwhile, the science has caught up. Studies have confirmed the existence of bisexuality. While too complex to be restated here, their findings conclude the legitimacy of bisexual identity. While this validates what the bisexual community had known all along, like any scientific finding in this country, there is still a disregard for facts that require thought in deference to the ease of ignorance. Biphobia continues, albeit somewhat abated.

It’s also helpful that over the years, and particularly of late, there have been a good number of celebrities who have come out as bisexual, pansexual or gender fluid. Among them are pop icon Lady Gaga, late night host and comedian Lily Singh, Fordham University football linebacker Jaden Vazquez, UC-Berkeley rower Maarten Hurkmans and, just recently, actress Lili Reinhart, among dozens of others. Locally, Milwaukee alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa identifies as bi. All provide successful role models for those who are struggling with challenges of coming out beyond the expected norms.

Launched in spring of 2018 by Sarah Therese and Amy Luettgen, Bi+ Pride Milwaukee has since become a beacon for the city’s Bi community. Early on, it established a social media presence held social gatherings at cafes. It soon developed into a voice for not only its immediate following but beyond, playing an instrumental role in establishing the Transgender Non-conforming (TGNC) Support Group at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. The TGNC now meets each Monday at the Center. Currently, it meets virtually.

This year, Bi+ Pride Milwaukee’s Celebrate Bisexuality+ Day festivities take place virtually on September 24. Details may be found on the group’s Facebook page.

To read more My LGBTQ POV columns by Paul Masterson, click here.