Milwaukee LGBTQ Sports Update

× Expand Photo Credit: Jean-Gabriel Fernandez The rainbow crosswalk at Cathedral Square.

With an enthusiastic, “Get Out! Be Safe! Play Ball!” SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League), Milwaukee’s LGBTQ softball league, announced its 2021 season of play. After last year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the news comes as yet another sign of the ebbing of pandemic restrictions and a return to relative normalcy.

Doing its part for safe participation, and in deference to the current state of CDC and local health department recommendations, SSBL offers players wrist bands to clearly identify an individual’s social distancing comfort level. A green band indicates the wearer is comfortable with high-fives and handshakes (with frequent hand washing). A yellow band means still cautious “elbows only” contact only, while a red band signifies “no contact” with no exemptions to six feet apart social distancing.

According to SSBL Commissioner Kurt Baldwin, SSBL has also introduced a new innovation for its team sponsors, namely a waiver of sponsorship fees. The new policy recognizes the financial hardships brought upon the bars due to COVID-19. Sponsoring SSBL teams since the league’s founding in 1977, Milwaukee’s LGBTQ bars have managed to survive over a year of minimal income, some relying on fund raising campaigns to compensate employees, pay rent and ride out the storm. SSBL’s own fundraising mechanism, volunteering to staff an American Family Field concession stand at Brewer’s games, will be dedicated to covering those costs.

SSBL’s schedule begins June 12 with all games played at Wilson Park (S. 13th Street and West Howard Ave). Nine teams are currently on the roster. Prospective team sponsors have until June 1 to register a team.

Games Underway

Meanwhile, games are already underway. SSBL’s traveling team played in Madison where it is part of that city’s league. Three SSBL teams will participate in the annual Memorial Day Tournament, the North Star Classic, held in Minneapolis, and will be in Madison for a Fourth of July tournament.

Milwaukee Metro Tennis Club (MMTC) 2021 Tennis season is in the offing as well. Two hit around/rating sessions will be held at Wick Field (N. 46th and W. Vliet Streets) on May 30 and June 6 (11 a.m.-1 p.m. on both days). League play lasts eight weeks. It starts on June 13 and continues through August 8 (except Fourth of July weekend). MMTC’s player fee is $65 for the season.

Founded in 2018, Cream City’s newest LGBTQ sports team, the Milwaukee Beer Barons Rugby Football Club, returned to the pitch earlier in May. A member of the International Gay Rugby and of the Wisconsin Rugby Football Union, the Beer Barons Club welcomes individuals of any experience level, age, race or sexual orientation who identify as a male.

MGVA (Milwaukee Gay Volleyball Association) returns this season with Summer Sand Open Play began May 19 at the Beulah Brinton Sand Courts in Bay View. The Milwaukee Gay Football Club is returning to the field as well. It announced its Tuesday Night Soccer season opening June 8. Registration for its Blue Light Special soccer team takes place until May 31.

Information, registration and other details for each organization may be found on their respective social media page or website.