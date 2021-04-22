Observing National Day of Silence, April 23

× Expand nito100 Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 25th anniversary of the National Day of Silence takes place on Friday, April 23. First organized by GLSEN (Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network, pronounced like “glisten”) in 1996, traditionally, the Day of Silence is a high visibility event highlighting the pervasive bullying, harassment and discrimination of LGBTQ students in the nation’s schools and universities.

Barring a return to the classroom before the date, this year’s observance, just over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic with many schools still functioning online only, will lack the usual expressions of the Day of Silence. Normally, these would include the requisite silence itself, themed apparel, buttons and signage, as well as concluding silence-breaking rallies held at the end of the school day. This year, it seems, students and allies will tailor their actions to accommodate the prevailing conditions and participate virtually.

The importance of the observance, no matter how it is expressed, reflects the reality of school life for a large part of the LGBTQ student population. Surveys taken as recently as 2020 indicate a pervasive culture of bullying and discrimination targeting that group specifically. As a result, LGBTQ youth rates of anxiety, depression and suicide are significantly higher than their heterosexual schoolmates. For students of color, the rates are even higher.

This year, the strain of the restrictions required in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased loneliness and isolation faced by youths. That also adds to their stress due to the lack of social outlets through in-person school activities, access to Gay-Straight Alliances and other support resources.

Confront the Bullies

It is one thing for LGBTQ youth to confront their bullies and respond accordingly with actions such as the Day of Silence. However, perhaps more importantly, it is teachers and parents who must develop an understanding of the problem and buttress the campaign by supporting it. For that, it would be worthwhile to turn to YouTube and search for “Day of Silence” videos. In recent years, GLSEN has produced and posted a series of videos that not only promote the event but, much more importantly, present LGBTQ youth personally telling their stories. They are gripping and well worth a watch.

However, seemingly, as a motto of one support campaign goes, it gets better. Remarkable news that came out in late February was that, according to recent research, the number of people now identifying as LGBTQ has noticeably increased. According to Gallup, it is now 5.6% of the population, up from 4.5% in 2017. Not surprisingly, younger respondents were more likely to embrace their identity than older. No doubt this is in part due to the advances made in LGBTQ rights under the Obama administration and now continuing under President Joe Biden.

On the local level, too, advances continue to be made. Up North in Wausau, that city’s Public Health and Safety Committee, with the support of Mayor Katie Rosenberg, has unanimously supported a resolution to ban conversion therapy. In the Wisconsin State Assembly, a resolution recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility was introduced by that body’s LGBTQ caucus.

Still, the Day of Silence is itself a target of the Christian Right that sees the one-day event as propaganda and a liberal plot. It is part of their unrelenting attack on LGBTQs. Just a few weeks ago, Mississippi passed the nation’s first law banning transgender student athletes from competing on female teams, and, in a Florida school district, an anti-LGBTQ discrimination policy sparked clashes between homophobic parents and those supporting equality.

However we observe the National Day of Silence, we should reflect on the message and be supportive of our LGBTQ youth. Their continuing struggle is ours as well.