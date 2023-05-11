PrideFest 2023: Celebrating 35 Years of Pride

× Expand PrideFest 2023 logo

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, PrideFest, Milwaukee’s LGBTQ extravaganza, takes place June 1-3 at Henry Meier Festival Park. Launching Cream City’s summer festival season, PrideFest 2023 is gearing up to be the most innovative and community-centric of any Pride event in recent memory.

This year’s PrideFest focus on community engagement and partnerships features a special collaboration with Vivent Health (formerly the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin). Not only will Vivent be the beneficiary of PrideFest’s traditional food drive (this year with the support of a local food company) and philanthropic donations from ticket sales but it will also participate in a special program to honor those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Wes Shaver, president and CEO of Milwaukee Pride explained the details, saying, “We are proud to partner with long-standing PrideFest supporter Vivent Health on an all-new program to honor AIDS victims and HIV-AIDS patients as well as the friends, family and loved ones all impacted by the epidemic. We're certain this new ceremony for 2023 will be a great honor to all.”

Saturday Night Vigil

The ceremony came about through discussions with PrideFest founder and community activist Bill Meunier who asked if PrideFest could resurrect the traditional Saturday night vigil for AIDS victims. “I liked the idea and told Meunier we could take it further and dedicate the fireworks display to them. Before the fireworks a video and other programming will recognize not only those who have died but also the caregivers, the people who, over the decades, who were so dedicated to, and invested in the fight against AIDS,” Shaver said.

Another well-established PrideFest attraction, the Health & Wellness Area, will again showcase community LGBTQ+ relevant health care entities and services as well as other health-conscious life-style organizations. This year’s roster of participants promises to be especially robust.

Continuing the programming concept of PrideFest 2022, entertainment across the numerous stages, from the Skyline Stage and Dance Pavilion to The Intersection and Stonewall Children’s Stage, will feature local talent. “In 2022, we made a concentrated effort to create a Milwaukee Festival BY Milwaukeeans ... and we’ve stuck to that,” Shaver said. For 2023, the PrideFest website included an “entertainment submission form” and encouraged acts to submit audition materials. The entertainment team then started the selection process.

Headline Acts

This year’s headliners include Peaches, Cazwell, Big Dipper, DJ Shawna, DJ DripSweat, Murray “the Magician” Sawchuck (direct from Las Vegas), Bright Light, and Dance Pavilion host, local drag sensation, Melee the Queen, among many, many more!

Speaking of the Dance Pavilion (open all three nights and now under the management of Jorna Taylor) presents revamped programming with a whole new lineup of acts and entertainers. The schedule now allows for 30-minute slots to engage more local artists and entertainers while opening up almost 40% more opportunities for them to participate.

Directed by Jessica Langill, the Intersection Stage expands to Thursday night as well. It focuses on local individuals representing the full LGBTQ+ spectrum. Shaver noted the stage’s growing popularity and diverse lineup as a great place to see eclectic, intentional and authentic performances.

The PrideFest family experience is also a high priority. “With the expanded Northwestern Mutual Community Park offerings, our Saturday family day is growing and features a full day's worth of activities for LGBTQ+ and ally families to experience fun shows, the playground and share space that encourages and empowers the family dynamic”, Shaver said.

Introduced in 2022, the “Throwback Thursday & Flashback Friday Happy Hour” enjoys a reprise. This promotion harkens to PrideFest’s first year at Henry Maier Festival Park Festival Park. Festivalgoers can enjoy 1996 pricing on MolsonCoors products on both Thursday and Friday from opening to 6 p.m.

While not part of Pride weekend, another Milwaukee Pride community partnership follows later in June when PBS Wisconsin launches the Milwaukee premier of its two-hour documentary, “Wisconsin Pride.” Based on R. Richard Wagner’s two volume Wisconsin LGBTQ history books originally published in 2019-20, the documentary follows the evolution of the state’s LGBTQ life from its earliest expression among indigenous people, through the era of European colonization to today’s struggle for equality.

Beyond the entertainment and classic festival atmosphere of celebration, Shaver reflected on the importance PrideFest in this critical moment of our LGBTQ+ history. “With the anti-LGBTQ noise about things that don’t matter that has been elevated to a level of hysteria, with its humiliation and demonization of trans people in particular, the 35th edition of PrideFest seems to be at the most crucial time for it to exist. You might think our history was challenging in the past and the groundwork laid by activists has overcome those challenges, but it seems there are more attacks against us today than ever before. A lot of those people wouldn’t be rallying around the extremists but their leadership can gaslight them and create headlines that instills fear and a narrative of a threat to their way of life,” Shaver said, adding, “We need to be reminded what’s at stake and what we have to fight for. PrideFest comes at a pretty perfect time.”

PrideFest volunteer opportunity details, entertainment schedule, ticket information may be found pridefest.com and on social media.