Just in time for June’s celebration of the historic and momentous Stonewall Uprising, a new locally focused history book, We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin, is set for release in a special Zoom launch event on June 24.

We Will Always Be Here differs from existing LGBTQ histories in several unique ways. First, it is written by two women. As co-authors, Jenny Kalvaitis, who holds a Masters in Public History, and Kristen Whitson, with Master’s in Library Science, have combined their expertise in education and research to provide both style and content that fit the parameters of book’s mission.

Second, while certainly accessible and recommended for all, We Will Always Be Here is primarily written for a younger, high school level audience. In fact, the authors’ relied on teen input to curate the stories included and even the language used in the book. That in itself makes the work unique.

Third, rather than presenting a typical narrative history, the book achieves a more personal, emotional experience and engagement for the reader by using primary sources and even gives guidance for their critical analysis.

Younger Audience

According to the authors, the book came out of an initiative of the Public Broadcasting System and the Historical Society of Wisconsin. They worked with donors who desired something for teens. Building on the research behind R. Richard Wagner’s two-volume Wisconsin LGBTQ history, Kalvaitis and Whitson targeted a younger audience.

“We want to make LGBTQ teens feel a part of our history. Our book covers 100 years but goes back centuries in the context of background. It calls attention to the fact that Wisconsin has been at the forefront of LGBTQ history,” Whitson said.

To that fact and the reality that teaching history to youth has its own specific challenges, Kalvaitis added, “We built the book in the context that history is life-changing but recognizing that life is not easy for LGBTQ youth. Suicide rates are high among their demographic and bullying is a persistent experience for them. We approached structure as inspiration to build community, mirror actions and make their lives both empowered and in control. History has power and giving youth those roots is life changing. Youth push us forward. Today, they are more conscious of identity and Intersectionality. They are adamant about being acknowledged correctly for whom they are but recognizing identity is fluid.”

Accessibility is a Gateway

Regarding the importance of teaching LGBTQ teens their history, she continued, “We allow for psychological growth. Teenagers will listen politely but interest isn’t innate. Accessibility is a gateway. They will inherently become interested in history.”

That context dictated the selection of stories. They focus on activism, like those of trans-activist Lou Sullivan and the Milwaukee Black lesbian couple who, in 1971, applied for a marriage license. The authors were very intentional in presenting a range of gender, race, identities, making sure they had equal representation to reflect the lives of the book’s readers. The collateral impact should be self-discovery through history as well as an understanding of the challenges of activism and the sacrifices of activists. Whitson summed up the strategy saying, “the master plan is make readers aware they are part of history.”

The Zoom launch of We Will Always Be Here takes place 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Information on the event may be found on Facebook.