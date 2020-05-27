No Pridefest, But C3 Designs Still Has Your Bling!

C3 Designs has been the Official Jeweler of Pridefest Milwaukee for the past 15 years. Chris Jensen, a nationally award winning designer and the owner of C3 Designs, produces the Pride Awards that are presented each year at Pridefest’s opening ceremonies.

With the cancellation of this year’s Pridefest, Jensen will not be setting up his annual vendor booth at Summerfest grounds. Instead his store will show their Pride with a playful rainbow window display and a large selection of Rainbow Jewelry ready to view as you enter the showroom floor.

C3 Designs handcrafts fine jewelry creations in gold and silver right in their own store workroom in South Milwaukee. The staff at C3 Designs are able to provide expert repairs, GIA certified appraisal services, watch repairs and batteries, engraving services and bead and pearl restringing. Jensen has an extensive loose gemstone collection and specializes in creating one of a kind custom jewelry designs.

He and his staff have over 50 years of combined training and experience that enables them to take your ideas and convert them into the perfect heirloom quality piece of jewelry that your heart desires.

Besides being a finalist in the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee, Chris Jensen has won numerous design accolades for his jewelry design work, including a recent award from INSTORE jewelry magazine. He is also a top seven finalist, out of 100 entrants, in this year’s CASE Awards national design competition sponsored by Jewelers of America and is currently awaiting final jury results. He has won first place the past two years in a row and is hopeful for a third win. His design talents have even qualified him for the International Best of The Best Jewelers Competition scheduled for Hong Kong in Spring of 2021.

Stop at C3 Designs (2110 10th Ave., South Milwaukee) and see what bling their design staff can create for you!