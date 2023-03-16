Was Your House Purchased Through a Catalog?

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Sears house exterior The Macioleks' South Milwaukee Sears house

For more than a century, the Sears, Roebuck and Co. catalogs satisfied every consumer want, from clothing to housewares to toys. But from 1908 to 1940, Sears was also a major force in home sales.

Sears Modern Homes offered many architectural styles of kit houses, from Arts and Crafts to Queen Anne to Colonial Revival and English cottages. Houses became a large division of Sears’ business; at one point, the company even offered financing. By the ‘30s, Sears catalog houses were present in many metropolitan areas. In Milwaukee, there was a Sears Modern Home sales office, and the company had built two model homes in the Wilson Park neighborhood.

Other businesses besides Sears also sold build-your own kit homes via catalog. Montgomery Ward, and the North American Construction Company, later known as makers of Aladdin Houses, sold rail-shipped, pre-cut structures from mail order plan books.

The Sears catalog house kits came with blueprints, instructions, lumber and all the building materials needed to put together a consumer’s dream home. Once a consumer had their property and a contractor to pour the foundation, they were all set to assemble their Sears house.

Some Sears homes that haven’t been remodeled over the years still retain stamped numbers and letters on exposed rafters or joists in the basement or attic.

Robert and Susan Maciolek of South Milwaukee live in a Sears catalog house. Theirs is the Osborn model and was built in 1926. Susan shared documents retained by previous owners. There’s a copy of the original ad for the Osborn model, “already cut” starting at $2,753.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Macioleks are the fourth owners of the nearly 100-year-old house. The man that had the house built left it to his two daughters. One of his daughters stayed in the house until her elder years. She died from misadventure, Robert relates. On a hot summer day, she confused the heat and air conditioning on her new HVAC unit and accidentally turned on the heat. A neighbor grew concerned when he couldn’t reach her and called the police for a welfare check. They broke in and found her dead. After her, a young family owned the house and had the kitchen and bathroom remodeled. But the home retains many original features.

Inside a Sears Home

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Sears house interior Inside the South Milwaukee Sears house

The Macioleks have lived in the house since 2010. They didn’t know it was a Sears catalog house when they bought it. Robert was impressed by the steam shower installed by the previous owners, along with the natural lighting. Susan loved the picture frame moldings. “I just really loved the house. It’s pleasing to the eye everywhere you look,” Susan enthuses.

Main features of their Sears house echo architectural details popular for the era, such as crown molding and woodwork. They take advantage of the picture frame moldings to display art and photographs. A spacious room off the dining area is lined with windows that flood the room with natural light. Robert suspects it may have once been an entranceway, as shown in the floor plans.

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Sears house interior Sears house interior

Original doors include a French door that separates the dining room from the kitchen, and a wide front door at the main entrance. The windows in the living room above the fireplace mantel feature latching hardware. The house retains a milk chute that harkens to the days when milk was delivered by local milkmen. A laundry chute, still functional, is in the hall by the bathroom.

There are two bedrooms, one of which has a southwest theme and serves as the Maciolek’s television room. Off of that room is a sunroom with original windows that open inward, letting in natural air flow. It sits on four brick columns rather than on the main foundation.

Exterior touches include brick and wood columns, and an open porch with a concrete staircase on each side.

Upon hearing the term “kit house,” one might wonder if Sears homes have stood the test of time. The Macioleks' house is in fine condition, and they’ve had no major issues. Throughout Milwaukee, several Sears catalog homes still stand.