Caffeine: When an Upper Is a Downer

× Expand Image by baibaz - Getty Images Cups of coffee from above

Nodding off at your desk? Feeling as if you’re in a trance much of the day? Sleeping through your alarm? Hitting an energy drop-off just when you need it? Well, the “Wake up people!” industry has a solution for you. Caffeine. It’s the most widely used psychoactive drug in America today. You can get it in coffee, tea, colas, energy drinks bottled water and even pills.

Coffee and crud (any calorie dense, nutrition poor breakfast “food”) is the mainstay of many a blurry eyed, hard charger’s morning diet. So, Starbucks and its clones, as well as energy drink vendors, know an opportunity when they see one—a fatigued populace struggling to stay focused. And if a few cups or cans won’t do the trick, they can crank up your synapses with espresso or instant energy concoctions juiced with mega doses of caffeine and herbal boosters like ginseng. The “stay alert!” pushers encourage us to simply ignore the messages from our brains and bodies telling us we need more rest and repose, not more stimulation.

Hey, but caffeine is a harmless drug, right? Well, the body becomes rapidly dependent on it and, if abruptly deprived, undergoes withdrawal involving fatigue, irritability, headaches and, in some, depression. In fact, some depressed people self-medicate with caffeine, which is a central nervous system upper. It gives them a temporary energy and mood boost, but one that requires repetitive and escalated dosing to sustain and that can lead to another unwanted outcome. As one of my clients who tried this approach later told me, “I traded depression for anxiety.” Another unintended consequence of too much caffeine is the jitters.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Depletion, Not Depression

But the majority of folks hooked on this drug are treating their depletion, not depression. Research shows most Americans are sleep-deprived, overextended, hurry sick and stressed out. In part, this results from our absurd work ethic, one that pushes employees to their emotional and physical limits. Guzzling caffeine is a quick way to throw the equivalent of a cold bucket of water on your face, although the latter may be healthier. So, it’s no coincidence that most workplaces provide free coffee for employees. It’s one more way to artificially extend productivity among an otherwise overloaded, sluggish and zombie-like workforce.

Obviously, what most maxed-out Americans require is more sleep and downtime. And contrary to what the pick-me-up industry promotes, research shows caffeine interferes with both, even if one stops consuming it well before hitting the sack. Over two-fifths of Americans report suffering sleep deprivation, and too much caffeine is a primary contributor.

The behaviors that do restore energy—napping, mediation, a stroll outside, a massage, soothing music, etc.—are taboo in most workplaces. Studies show a short nap restores energy, improves alertness and increases productivity. In fact, employers who sanction short power naps during the workday generally see an increase in productivity rather than a decrease. But, hey, don’t bother us with the facts. Besides, it takes longer to nap than gulp caffeine.

Unquestionably, this chemical quick fix comes with a price. Those highly dependent on caffeine suffer from anxiety, multi-distracting, irritability, nighttime tossing and turning, and a rollercoaster of emotional ups and downs. Is this drug safe in reasonable doses? For most of us, yes. But too many folks consume excessive amounts to override the body’s self-regulating biorhythms, which cycle us from alertness to repose in repetitive 90-minute sequences.

Being awake must be balanced with sleep. Stress must be equalized with relaxation. Intense focus must be offset with mental meandering. Caffeine is no substitute for these restorative activities.

In excess, it becomes the problem, not the solution.

For more, visit philipchard.com.