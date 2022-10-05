Stop Catastrophizing: How to Quiet Tempests in Teapots

× Expand Illustration by Michael Burmesch Brain explosion

Does my headache mean I have a brain tumor? Is my manager’s dour expression an indication I’m about to be fired? If my toddler punches his stuffed animal, is he a sociopath in the making? Does that rattling sound from the airplane mean we’re about to plunge to our deaths? If my love interest doesn’t respond to my text right away, are we on the outs? Do geopolitical events mean we are all doomed?

Most of us do our measure of “what if?” worrying but, for some, this mental nail biting rapidly escalates into catastrophizing. Believing that bad things will happen and that the consequences will prove catastrophic is more than garden variety worrying. Research shows this mindset wreaks havoc on one’s well-being and proves disabling for some folks, interfering with their capacity to lead a so-called normal life (should such a thing exist). As examples, this tendency plays a central role in phobias, psychosomatic conditions, PTSD and anxiety disorders. What’s more, when those with chronic pain catastrophize, their symptoms worsen, it is one example of how negative emotions undermine both physical and mental wellness.

David proved a case in point. From his teens on, he suffered from health anxiety, frequently worrying that normal aches and pains were harbingers of far worse things to come. However, it wasn’t until adulthood that his catastrophizing kicked in big time, creating a vicious cycle. First, he would notice something physically amiss, then grow anxious and, subsequently, interpret the anxiety symptoms themselves as further proof of a medical crisis in the making. The more anxious he became, the more his symptoms escalated and fueled further worry. Many of these folks end up in the ER convinced they are having a heart attack or some other medical emergency.

Prone to Worry?

So, why do some of us catastrophize while others don’t? Well, if you have a personality trait called “neuroticism,” you’re at greater risk. Those with this tendency, which is partly genetic, are more prone to worry, moodiness, irritability, emotional reactivity and the like. However, even those without neuroticism can fall prey, particularly in today’s media saturated and troubled world. Some studies show high consumption of bad news (think “doom scrolling”) can lead to catastrophizing in just about anybody. The same holds true for folks who turn to the internet to explore worrisome physical symptoms, especially if they seek out anecdotal accounts and opinions rather than science-based ones.

The key to modifying catastrophic thinking is … well, thinking, but differently. It’s not easy to do while descending one of those cognitive rabbit holes but pausing to reflect on one’s self-talk is a vital first step. Basically, just listen to what you’re telling yourself, as well as the emotional tone of your inner speech. If you’re using lots of universal qualifiers—never, always, totally, absolutely, etc.—that’s a clear indication catastrophizing is nearby. If we can, it’s best to shift to observer mode. How? Sharing one’s thoughts with a trusted confidant can help if that person lends a more nuanced perspective. Absent that, pause to consider what that individual would tell you if they were present. Finally, remind yourself that humans are abysmal at predicting the future, so whatever we are treating as predictive fact is usually mere conjecture.

There are also non-cognitive approaches. For example, changing one’s physical experience can facilitate a shift in mindset. Go outside. Take a walk. Splash cold water on your face. Listen to music. Drop and do twenty. These are all ways to “lose your mind and come to your senses,” because one’s mind is not being helpful.

Also, recognize that doom scrolling and negative news saturation increase the chances you’ll go catastrophic about something in your personal realm. They prime the mental pump and not in a good way. Once I’ve grown anxious about the state of the world, my apprehension over what’s closer to home often becomes exaggerated.

Obviously, real catastrophes happen. There’s no shortage of tragedies in our world and any of us can fall victim to one, sometimes with no warning. But repeatedly catastrophizing about what might happen and usually does not can become a catastrophe in its own right.

