The food of Ethiopia can be fiery. Alem offers a gentler version, though their hot pepper sauce still has richness and depth of flavor. Try the doro wot, chicken with a hard-boiled egg, prepared with this sauce. There are also beef and lamb versions of this dish. Half of the menu is vegetarian items. Dishes tend to be mildly spiced, mostly greens and lentils. Every entrée is served on injera, a round flatbread with a spongy texture. This is also your dining utensil. Dig in and have fun! (Jeff Beutner)
Alem Ethiopian Village
307 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
African
Handicap access