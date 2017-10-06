The Greek food at Apollo Café is of remarkably high quality at remarkably low prices. The egg-lemon soup has a pleasant, light, tart broth, and the handmade dolmades are a delight. Souvlaki are freshly grilled kebabs of chicken, beef or tuna. Though there is no table service, this place stands out in a neighborhood of fine restaurants. (Jeff Beutner)
Apollo Cafe
1310 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Greek