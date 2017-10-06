Ashley’s Que prepares 8 a.m.-2 p.m. breakfasts and daily side specials. Saturday and Sunday all-day brunches offer a choice of chicken-fried steak or a couple of thick, lean pork chops smothered in hearty brown gravy with thin American fries—apart from the standard choice of two other side dishes. Among the latter, the greens, cooked to the mid-point between tender and crisp and with bits of smoked pork, are always a worthwhile accompaniment.
Ashley’s Que
124 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
American, BBQ
Handicap access