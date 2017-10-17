Bacchus is an expensive place that has it all: a setting overlooking Lake Park, a spacious, luxurious interior, an innovative contemporary American menu and fine service to match. The small touches, like flatware being replaced at every course, justify the expense. Dinner entrees include a selection of steaks, other meats and seafood. The wild barramundi, imported from Australia, is exceptional. This is a very worthy restaurant in a perfect setting. (Jeff Beutner)
Bacchus Restaurant
925 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Contemporary, Seafood