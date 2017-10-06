When eating in the style of Mongolian barbecue, diners choose their own combination of fresh meats, noodles, vegetables and sauces, and then hand the meal to chefs waiting to cook the ingredients on the spot. For years the Milwaukee area has survived with just one Mongolian barbecue, Genghis han. Recently a competitor opened at Bayshore Town Center called bd's, the first Wisconsin location for the growing national chain. For adventurous diners, the possibilities are endless. Meats include lamb, chicken, sausage and steak. Try seafood (which does not seem associated with the Gobi Desert) such as shrimp, scallops, squid and tilapia. There is also an array of fresh veggies and an intimidating number of cooking sauces, some far more Mexican than Asian. If you are uncertain about how to proceed, turn to a rack of suggested recipes or ask one of the helpful staff members. This can be a lot of fun, but if you don't like the results, you only have yourself to blame!
bd's Mongolian Grill
598 Northshore Drive, Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
Mongolian