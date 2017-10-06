OK, they are not strictly vegetarian, serving chicken and fish, too, but Beans & Barley has long been Milwaukee's stalwart for alternative dining—and a great place to people watch. The dining room is a striking example of contemporary design. On the way out, stop at the organic deli and grocery. (David Luhrssen)
Beans & Barley
1901 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Brunch, Sandwiches, Vegetarian