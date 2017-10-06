Bee’s Southeast Asian offerings have quickly become a go-to for East Siders grown tired of the nondescript Chinese dine-in and delivery options. Bee’s got its start in 2006 as a family run outdoor booth at the Fondy Farmer’s Market, selling eggrolls, fried rice, crab Rangoon and their signature stuffed chicken wings. With the move to Farwell Avenue, they expanded to a full menu. The location is quiet and homey, a great place to dine and talk without the interferences of bar chatter or television. The menu offers unique items, including coconut flake-fried bananas and homemade pork and ginger sausages.
Bee's Cuisine
2336 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Asian Fusion, Chinese