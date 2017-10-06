Although the Egg serves only breakfast and lunch, some of the breakfast items are served at all times, and the full bar is always open. Morning options include a range of omelets, Benedicts, pancakes and French toast. The lunch menu adds soups, salads, sandwiches and entrées, with a focus on good ingredients and generous portions.
Blue's Egg
317 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
317 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
American, Brunch, Contemporary