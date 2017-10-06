If you're looking for a unique restaurant that's all about Wisconsin, then be sure to stop at The Brat Stop. Located five minutes over the Wisconsin/Illinois state border, the bi-level restaurant offers a wide range of food. Start out with a warm cup of cheese beer soup that is sure to please any true Wisconsinite. For the main course, try the brat panini, consisting of a perfectly cooked brat patty, sauerkraut and brick cheese. There are also a variety of video games, a gift shop, and live music is played on scheduled nights.
Brat Stop (Kenosha)
12304 75th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin 53142
American