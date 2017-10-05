Located deep inside the United Community Center, El Sol's visibility is relatively low. It does, however, have its own plainly marked entrance. And anyone who loves Mexican and Puerto Rican food shouldn't overlook it. El Sol is especially notable for its daily Puerto Rican specials, but it also serves up a fine selection of Mexican favorites. Try a breakfast of huevos rancheros or good old Yankee eggs, toast and bacon. The Friday fish fry buffet features live music. Open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and Friday 5-8:30 p.m. (David Luhrssen)
Cafe El Sol
1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Fish Fry, Mexican, Puerto Rican