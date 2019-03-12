Café El Sol’s Flavorful Fish Fry

× Expand Photo credit: VisitMilwaukee.org

For an unusual slant on a Milwaukee tradition, the Friday fish fry, try Café El Sol on the lower level of the United Community Center (1028 S. Ninth St.). At lunch, every Friday, the café serves Pescado Frito o al horno ($10.95), an ample plate of fried or broiled fish along with cabbage slaw made with cilantro and jalapeño and Puerto Rican rice whose tomato and chicken stock base is enhanced with green olives and pork. The tender broiled fish is covered with red and green peppers and onions, and the fried fish is lightly breaded with a Goya seasoning. On Friday night, El Sol serves an all-you-can-eat buffet ($13.95) featuring fried and broiled fish, Mexican and Puerto Rican rice, plus beans and a changing array of fajitas and meat dishes. The café is a bright place with painted plaster walls, as well as wood and wicker chairs. On most Fridays, the space hosts live Latin music during dinnertime.