The sign may be hard to see, so look for a window showcasing a bar and dining room with accents of wood, dim lighting and a warm glow. Also look for diners savoring what are hands-down the finest steaks in this area—with prices to match. The Australian Kobe filet mignon runs to $160! Everything—soup, salad and sides—is strictly a la carte, so it can add up quickly. But the luxurious seating and polished service, not to mention just one bite of the black peppercorn-crusted fillet, should have everyone leaving with a smile. (Jeff Beutner)
Carnevor
724 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
