Chipotle's mission is to change the direction of America's favorite ethnic food and set an example for the food service industry. The menu retains the tastiness of familiar Mexican-American dishes while jettisoning anything unhealthy. The meat and dairy products come from animals that roam freely. Most everything is made from fresh ingredients, down to the lime in the margaritas. Guacamole is prepared several times daily and the fresh-baked chips are among the best anywhere. (David Luhrssen)
Chipotle Mexican Grill
15375 Bluemound Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Mexican