Cloud Red’s menu is set up for easy sharing. Try their Munch Mix with peanuts, popcorn, Chex and pretzels with a bourbon glaze that coats each morsel. The spinach and artichoke dip was loaded with cheese on top and the right amount of flatbread to smear every bit of the dip without having to ask for more. Carnivores can’t go wrong with the Ney’s Big Sky Burger, a juicy half-pound burger that was perfectly cooked with cheese, bacon and fried crispy onions. The menu changes frequently.
Cloud Red
4488 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Burgers
Handicap access