The a la carte menu at Cosmos Café features a balance of traditional Greek and American cuisine, with a couple of international items representing the flavors of other cultures. Breakfast is served all day, every day. Lunch and dinner offerings include specialty burgers and sandwiches, soups and salads, and several Greek appetizers that could also serve as vegetarian meals, including spanakopita, saganaki (pan-seared sheep milk cheese) and flavorful falafel served with tahini sauce. (Heather Zydek)
Cosmos Café
7203 W. North Ave, City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Greek