The “cranky" in Cranky Al’s doesn’t refer to the customers that find the place closed during normal business hours—not only is Al shut down on Monday; it’s closed from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday—but to the “hand-cranked" donuts that are the coffeehouse’s signature. The donuts have a deliciously lighter texture than the factory-produced competition, and they aren’t the only good thing on the menu of bakery, sandwiches and salads. Wednesday-Saturday from 4-8 p.m., Al cranks out homemade pizza with an array of toppings—everything from pineapple to anchovies.
Cranky Al's Bakery & Pizza
6903 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Bakery, Coffee, Pizza