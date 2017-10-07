Dark and outdated, East Garden's dining room is a bit of an afterthought, since so many patrons of this Shorewood institution opt for delivery or takeout, though those who do dine in will be greeted by fast, friendly service. Whether you eat it there or take it to go, the food is fresher and less greasy than most American-Chinese restaurants, and the menu hides some truly unexpected vegetarian options, including a meaty, sesame-chicken-styled tofu dish like little else found at other area Chinese restaurants. (Evan Rytlewski)
East Garden
3600 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Chinese