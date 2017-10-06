You’re put at ease immediately by the simplicity of the foyer, the sofa and stuffed chairs, the homey kitchen counter and the pleasant manner of the staff. It’s like you’ve been invited to a friend’s house for dinner but that friend is a culinary genius who delights in concocting fun dishes inspired by international street food. Easy Tyger dishes are more than imaginative. They’re nutritionally sound, as locally sourced and fresh as possible, using only essential ingredients, fearlessly seasoned. Seasonal changes in fruits and veggies mean changes in protein ingredients. Seafood has seasons, too, if it’s to be fresh. Dishes change every few weeks.
Easy Tyger
1230 E Brady St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Brunch, Contemporary, Seafood