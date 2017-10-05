Frank and Dino could have used Eddie Martini's bar as their watering hole. The drinks are potent enough to power the happy-hour neon, and the atmosphere is always dark and cool behind impenetrable Venetian blinds. The Rat Pack would have dug the swinging music, not to mention the steaks and chops, the oysters Rockefeller and shrimp cocktails. Everything's A-OK. (David Luhrssen)
Eddie Martini's
8612 W. Watertown Plank Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
American, Seafood