The main menu is an extensive list of Thai items, with noteworthy options like fresh spring rolls and curries with more character than usual. But the more interesting menu focuses on Lao specialties. There are green papaya salads (not vegetarian) and meat salads with names such as larb, namtok and koi beef. Dishes are spiced at a scale of 1 to 10. Few dare to venture above 7. (Jeff Beutner)
EE-Sane
1806 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1806 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Thai