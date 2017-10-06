El Canaveral is set in a vintage Schlitz corner tavern. The appealing interior includes a front bar with beer tappers and a rear dining room with colorful Mexican decorations. There is also a landscaped dining terrace. The menu offers unpretentious Mexican fare, including a nice grilled skirt steak, shrimp in several preparations and a large parrillada. Items of note include the codorniz (a Cornish game hen with a mild chile paste), the birria made with lamb, and the delicious cactus paddle salad. (Jeff Beutner)
El Canaveral
2501 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2501 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Mexican