Prepare for complete sensory overload—in a good way. Eye-catching colors and recognizable sea creatures consume the entire space of the West Side location. And just like the eccentric décor, the food is heavily saturated with bright hues and voluptuous seafood dishes. Fiesta Garibaldi is sure to tickle the senses. (Nastassia Putz)
Fiesta Garibaldi
821 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Mexican, Seafood