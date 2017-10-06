Tucked away, just off Center Street, The Foundation appeals to those seeking friendly bar service and a refuge from the who’s who. A good-natured and fun atmosphere prevails while a quirky touch of tiki abounds – from sassy drink specials to leopard skin. Best seat in the house? Score a spot in one of the wooden booths in the back for tableside seats to a game of pool.
The Foundation Tiki Bar
2718 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
