Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Bars

×

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly,bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the sameway chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer orwine anymore, but cocktails as well. If you're looking for some of the bestcocktails in Milwaukee, check out any of these ten spots.





Arguably Milwaukee's favorite cocktail joint, Bryant's hasbeen around in one form or another since the 1930s. Many classic cocktails wereinvented here, including the pink squirrel, which has gained popularity as anice cream drink at supper clubs. The plush, lounge atmosphere gives the feelingof a speakeasy mixed with a cozy retro basement. There are no menus here, sochat with your bartender on what types of flavors you like to come up with someoptions. Bryant's has a great happy hour with $5 Depression era drinks Sundaythrough Thursday.





The little Bohemian chic Goodkind hidden in Bay View has oneof the best bar programs around, thanks to bar master (she's a master, guys)Katie Rose. Her cocktails are complex, balanced, playful and utilize the latesttrendy spirits. Homemade syrups and tonics abound, like peppercorn chai syrup,bay leaf and thyme tincture, and matcha tea infused honey. Goodkind is wellworth the visit just for the cocktails, but lucky for us the food is amazingtoo. Grab a bar snack of chicken liver mousse, or a larger plate of champagnebattered mushrooms to nibble on while you sip.









Don't be confused when you browse the drink menu at Odd Duckand don't see any drink names. They go by numbers here, and they're up over 100at this point (though how they keep each one straight is anyone's guess). Eachcocktail lists its ingredients though, so you do still know what you'reordering. The list is heavily influenced by the seasons, so right now there's alot of berries, herbs, fruits and even vegetables. Right now, #68 is availablewhich includes sotol, a liquor similar to tequila, vermouth, bay tincture,celery, dill and lime for a vegetal, herby drink.





Playful is the key word at Phoenix. This modern, dimly litbar is housed in a building from 1848, but the signature cocktails aredefinitely from this century. (There is a classic cocktail section withfavorites like Manhattans, if you must.) The cocktail menu is divided intosections with titles like “Colors!” and “Kick Ass Potions,” and a few drinkscome with coloring books or comics made by the bar. Grab a drink called War inBed with sesame vodka, ginger, lime, miso and soy, or try one of three adultslushies like the Obi Wan Negroni.





If you can't get to the South Pacific, Foundation is thenext best thing in Milwaukee. The place is packed with Polynesian decorationslike puffer fish lights, wood carvings and a fish tank behind the bar. Thedrinks are tropical and tiki-inspired, with classics like mai tais made withTrader Vic's original 1944 recipe, planter's punch, and Singapore slings. Allgood tiki bars need to have souvenir cups, and Foundation has a couple. Grab aroyal Hawaiian in a cup festooned with a mermaid, or the rum barrel that comesin glazed pottery barrels with the name of the bar on the back.





The posh little Hotel Madrid houses an upscale Spanishrestaurant and a lovely bar called Vermuteria 600. Its focus is on vermouth,including the centerpiece of many of its cocktails, a house-made vermouththat's on tap. The cocktail menu is inspired by a Bates Cocktail Index bookfrom 1934, so expect lots of Hemingway-era classics with a modern twist. Somedrinks come with a tongue-in-cheek presentation, like the signature vermouthcocktail that comes in a vintage children's Thermos with a licorice straw. Gowith a group and order Tomas the T-rex, served in a huge ferocious dinosaurcontainer.





Dock 18 is called a cocktail lab for a reason: they makeeverything that goes into every cocktail and experiment with new flavors andinfusions all the time. It's Twisted Path Distillery's tasting room andBittercube's lab, all housed in the Lincoln Warehouse. The menu changes eachweek, or as often as necessary when they run out of ingredients, so you'll getsomething new every time you come. It's a tiny space, so they encouragecustomers to reserve bar spots with a deposit, or even better, purchase acocktail tasting menu in advance to get a well-rounded representation of theircurrent menu.





facebook.com/finksMKE

Finks bills itself as the “everyman's cocktail bar” andthat's pretty much spot on. There's no pretentiousness and not a whole lot ofgimmicks, just good drinks in a quirky, laid-back atmosphere. The mostcomplicated cocktail on their current drink menu is probably the Clockwork,which contains whisky, orange marmalade, rosemary simple syrup, egg white andbitters. Watch for special themed cocktail menus, like a recent Star Warsevent. They're adding a patio to the back of the building complete with firepit that should be open later this summer.





Seven stories up on the rooftop of the sleek KimtponJourneyman Hotel in the Third Ward is The Outsider. The space is custom madefor enjoying summer weather, with plush couches in lounge areas, fire pits,oversized games, and an amazing city view. The current cocktail menu is heavyon bitters and bitter spirits, which is popular right now. The Handle with Careis a refreshing blend of gin, Cocchi Americano, elderflower liqueur andcucumber tincture. You can order snacks and wood fired pizzas to be deliveredfrom Tre Rivali downstairs.





Boone & Crockett has been at the front of MKE'scocktail renaissance since it opened about five years ago. The space is cozywith a vaguely antique western theme, which seems to sit well with the manyhipsters that frequent the bar. Barrel aged cocktails are the specialty, andthere's always a few available. The most popular option is the old fashionedwhich benefits from aging in wood. Otherwise, expect a lot of gin, bitters,Fernet and rye. Bonus: Gypsy Taco has taken up permanent residence on the backpatio, so you can get a taco fix along with your old fashione