Decorated like a tree fort, with branches, light fixtures made from syrup cans and tables decorated with super balls and childhood games, Georgie Porgie's is a fun destination. The food includes hamburgers, gyros and delicious ice cream. Try the Porgie Burger, featuring a homemade sauce, cheese, lettuce, pickles and onions. Don't forget dessert: The banana cream pie sundae is topped with banana pudding, banana slices, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream and a cherry. (Heidi Yahnke)
Georgie Porgie's
9555 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
American, Custard, Sandwiches