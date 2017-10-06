Gouda’s Italian Deli is a piece of Little Italy in the Third Ward. With sausages hanging from the rafters, a deli case full of cheese and olives and dark wood shelves stocked with an array of packaged and canned goods, Gouda’s is a great place to stock up on all things Italian—and to have a sandwich. You can order them to go but what’s the hurry? Gouda’s has half-a-dozen tables for two crowded onto its vintage tiled floor. Prepared fresh and served on hefty submarine-style Italian rolls, the filling choices include the Greta Garbo (veggie), the Luciano (tuna), the Bugsy Moran (ham and Swiss) and the Tommy Gun (salami), most served with olive spread, mozzarella or some other Italian accent.
Gouda's Italian Deli
218 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Deli, Italian
Handicap access