When you first enter, you'll see a bar topped with white marble. The dining area also features white, be it the walls or the linens, providing a contrast to the dark hardwood floors. A long band of windows offers prime views of the Calatrava. The raw bar excels with the finest oysters in town. All of the seafood is ultra-fresh. (Jeff Beutner)
Harbor House
550 Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Seafood