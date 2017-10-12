Although the bar dominates the dining room, this is very much a restaurant. Harry's takes an international approach in its menu with bits of the Mediterranean, Latin America and Asia. They also make some very decent all-American burgers. Light eaters will find a number of salads. Evenings offer entrees that are more substantial with beef, chicken, seafood and pasta options. The outdoor terrace is a fine spot for Sunday brunch. Sip a mimosa and savor the eggs benedict. (Jeff Beutner)
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
American, Brunch, Contemporary, Fish Fry, Sandwiches, Seafood