Brightly decorated and inviting, this decidedly retro coffee shop in Bay View serves up hefty sandwiches in addition to organic, fair-trade coffee drinks, malts and baked goods. Vegetarians are particularly well served by a menu that includes veggie chili, a falafel pita, a garden burger and several other cheese and vegetable sandwiches (including a humus pita and a provolone muffalata with olive pepper salad). Breakfast options, including omelets, eggs benedict and a loaded breakfast burrito, are served daily until noon or later. (Evan Rytlewski)
Hi-Fi Cafe
2640 S. Kinnickinnick Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
American, Coffee, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soup