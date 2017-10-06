The décor at Hue is simply elegant, from the small bar to the dining room. Start with an appetizer sampler featuring fried shrimp and small skewers of grilled beef. Banh xeo is a crepe filled with more bean sprouts than meat. The pho is prepared with a fine beef stock and the slices of brisket are tender and flavorful. The prices are higher than at other local Vietnamese spots, but the setting and service warrant them. (Jeff Beutner)
Hue
2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Vietnamese