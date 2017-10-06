Il Mito combines a pleasant, Italian-inspired setting with a menu to match. While not purely Italian, the flavors are there. The osso buco is intensely flavored and the gnocchi has a rich ragout of muscovy duck and rabbit. The innovative pizzas are all excellent. From the soup and salad to the primi and secondi courses, Il Mito always pleases. Lunches are a good value, as even the pizzas include soup or salad. (Jeff Beutner)
Il Mito Trattoria e Enoteca
6913 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Contemporary, Italian, Mediterranean