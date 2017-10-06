The choices here are charcuterie, wine or chocolate. Indulge in a wine list with more than 300 vintages and a charcuterie menu that includes Serrano ham and duck prosciutto and speck. The chocolate is merely the icing on the cake. (Jeff Beutner)
Indulge Wine Room
708 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Spanish