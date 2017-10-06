Prime rib and the Friday fish fry are the main draws. Barbecue ribs are also worthy of a visit. Look for daily specials like the half-rack with shrimp that is nearly half that price. Lunch offers a smaller prime rib cut that most would consider a big dinner. The Friday fish fry offers cod, perch and walleye. Orange roughy also appears as a special. Many sandwich choices also make this a good place for families.
Joe's K Ranch
4840 S Whitnall Ave, Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
4840 S Whitnall Ave, Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry
Handicap access